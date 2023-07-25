Naegleria: Fatal brain-eating amoeba - Learn how to prevent it

Naegleria, a deadly amoeba thriving in warm freshwater, poses a grave threat to human health, leading to fatal brain infections. This year, three lives have tragically fallen victim to this dreadful disease in Pakistan.

Over the past fourteen years, more than 150 Pakistanis have been diagnosed with this painful condition, with a devastatingly high death rate of 98%. Understanding Naegleria and adopting preventive measures is crucial to combat this alarming health crisis.

The Origin of Naegleria

This brain attack amoeba, known as Naegleria, finds its breeding grounds in fresh and warm waters. Its entry into the human body occurs through the nasal passage, making it exceptionally dangerous.

Naegleria cases and fatalities in Pakistan

Since 2008, Pakistan has been grappling with reported cases and deaths caused by Naegleria. With limited testing facilities across the country, early diagnosis remains a challenge, leading to critical situations for those affected.

Dr. Shehbaz Bhatti, a prominent Neurologist, stresses the similarity of its symptoms to meningitis, highlighting the need for specialized testing centers to identify the disease accurately. Sadly, the fatality rate within 7 to 10 days of infection is alarming.

High prevalence in coastal areas

Naegleria is most commonly found in coastal regions of Pakistan, with Karachi being particularly affected. Dr. Bhatti suggests that a new strain of the amoeba may have adapted to saltwater environments, explaining the rise in cases in these areas.

Preventive measures against Naegleria

To mitigate the spread of Naegleria, chlorine usage in swimming pools and water tanks has proven effective. By ensuring proper disinfection, the risk of infection can be significantly reduced.

Education and awareness about the disease are essential to empower individuals to take necessary precautions, especially in regions prone to Naegleria outbreaks.

The fight against Naegleria requires a united effort from healthcare authorities and the public. Increased access to testing facilities and stringent preventive measures are the need of the hour to protect lives from this devastating brain-eating amoeba.