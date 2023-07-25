SC asked to take suo motu over Islamia University scandal

In a recent development, a petition has been filed with the Human Rights Cell of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, urging the court to take suo motu action and establish a judicial commission to investigate a disturbing incident at Islamia University Bahawalpur.

The application was formally submitted at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry on behalf of Advocate Mudassir Chaudhry, seeking immediate action to address the alarming situation at Islamia University Bahawalpur.

The scandal, which has deeply saddened the nation, calls for immediate attention and a thorough inquiry, as emphasized in the petition.

Chief Justice, being fully aware of the gravity of the matter, has been approached to request the formation of a judicial commission. Such an inquiry is crucial to unearth the truth behind the disturbing incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The petition particularly highlights the vulnerability of students who have been targeted by malicious individuals. Advocate Mudassir Chaudhry, representing the affected students, urges them to find their voices and stand against such heinous characters.

No student should be subjected to blackmail and exploitation, and it is high time to put an end to this unacceptable behavior, it added.