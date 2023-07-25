Fresh fear of flood from India, as dams on Sutlej, Beas rivers fill to capacity

There is a renewed fear of flood from India, as the dams situated on both the Sutlej and Beas rivers have filled to capacity.

As per a copy of the warning letter regarding the situation, obtained by SAMAA TV, the level of Bhakra Dam on Sutlej River has risen to 1,654.82 feet.

The Bhakra Dam in India’s Himachal Pradesh is 98.8% full, as per the documents.

The Pong Dam on the Beas River in Himachal Pradesh is also 99% full.

The level of Pong Dam has increased to 1,376.59 feet, the documents state.

The surplus water released from Harike Barrage has converted into a current of more than 60,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Sutlej River at Ganda Singhwala, Kasur reached 66,260 cusecs in Pakistan at midnight.

A rising trend has been recorded in the water level released from Ferozepur Barrage.