Indian woman converts to Islam, marries Pakistani Facebook ‘friend’

In yet another tale of cross-border love story, an Indian woman made headlines on Tuesday as she embraced Islam and tied the knot with her long-time Pakistani Facebook “friend”.

The 35-year-old Anju, who came from India, got married to 29-year-old Naseerullah from the village of Deer Bala. She changed her name to Fatima.

In the photos and video shared online, the two can be seen strolling joyfully in an undulating and valley-like region.

Earlier, the 35-year-old Indian woman named Anju– hailing from Kailor area in Uttar Pradesh – vehemently denied rumors surrounding her alleged marriage in Pakistan.

She clarified that she had traveled to Pakistan to meet her friend Nasrullah and explore the country, with no intention of “tying the knot”.

The incident came to light when Anju was spotted in Kulsho village, located in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to official sources, Anju possessed valid travel documents and a month-long visit visa to Pakistan.

The 35-year-old befriended Nasrullah through Facebook, leading to her decision to visit his hometown.

DPO Upper Dir, Mushtaq Ahmed, assured that Anju’s arrival was entirely legal, and the authorities were providing her with necessary security arrangements.

In the meantime, Anju expressed her positive experiences with the people of Pakistan and mentioned her plans to return to India after completing her exploratory trip.

Nasrulla and Anju became friends on Facebook in 2019.

The situation had drawn significant attention due to a recent incident where a Pakistani mother of four, Seema Ghulam Haider, sneaked into India to live with Sachin Meena, a Hindu boy she got in touch with while playing an online game in 2019.