Nation has suffered a lot, no more room for ‘non-state actors’: Aleem Khan

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Abdul Aleem Khan has paid tribute to the soldiers who protect the country by laying their lives on the line at the Line of Control.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Aleem Khan called terrorism a big challenge, adding that the country was in a state of war.

“The entire nation stands side by side with its armed forces,” he stated.

The nation has suffered a lot, and there can be no room for “non-state actors”, the IPP chief stressed.

He further said Pakistan has paid a significant price, and now the final decision will have to be taken.

Khan further said Pakistan’s armed forces were always facing big challenges on various fronts.

He added that all the political parties should acknowledge the sacrifices of the military leadership.

Aleem Khan said fifth generation wars were on the rise, and the enemy’s every move will have to be countered.

“Pakistan is the priority. Every citizen should take action to strengthen the state,” he added.

Soldiers and officers are sacrificing their precious lives for the sake of the country and the nation, Khan remarked.

He added that every kind of sacrifice will be rendered, and the borders will be protected at all costs.