Dollar gains strength against rupee for 8th consecutive day

The value of the US dollar continues to witness an upward rise against the rupee for the eight consecutive day.

On Tuesday also, the currency gained strength in the interbank market.

The American currency strengthened by Rs1.8 at the opening of the daily trading session in the interbank market and reached a value of Rs289 against the local currency.

Over the last eight days, the US dollar has obtained Rs12.50 against the rupee in the interbank market.

On Monday also, the Pakistani rupee depreciated further against the US dollar despite receiving funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other friendly countries.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rate of dollar increased by Rs1.1 on Monday and closed at 287.92.

It had closed at Rs286.81 on Friday and the value of the rupee went down by 0.39% against the US dollar.