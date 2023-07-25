PM calls for putting end to ‘abhorrent practice’ of desecration of holy books

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the latest incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in front of an Iraqi Embassy in Denmark has left Muslims all over the world deeply anguished.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the PM said the people of Pakistan are in deep pain and distress.

He said the recurring pattern of these “abominable and Satanic incidents has a sinister design” to hurt the inter-faith relations, damage peace and harmony and promote religious hatred and Islamophobia.

Prime Minister Sharif called upon the governments and leaders of various faiths, in particular, to put an end to such abhorrent practices.

He said a handful of “misguided and evil people” should not be allowed to hurt the emotions of billions of people.

He added that these elements should not be allowed to dictate their nefarious agenda.