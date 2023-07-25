Man tortures 4-year-old stepson to death

A four-year-old boy was tortured to death by his stepfather in Lahore, Samaa TV reported on Tuesday.

Initial reports revealed that the young boy was often subjected to abuse and violence at the hands of his stepfather.

The stepfather, identified as Usman, has reportedly been taken into custody.

The accused allegedly tortured and ultimately killed the innocent child.

According to the authorities, after committing the heinous act, Usman took the lifeless body of the child to Pakpattan.

However, the police swiftly responded to the situation after receiving information. They took immediate action and brought the child’s body back to Lahore, and initiated further investigation.

Upon arresting Usman, the police registered a case against him.

While the motive behind this horrifying act is yet to be determined, preliminary investigations suggest that Usman had married the deceased child’s mother a mere 20 days prior to the incident.

Moreover, it has been revealed that Chand and his sisters were subjected to repeated acts of cruelty and torture by their stepfather.