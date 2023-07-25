Afghanistan, Pakistan’s economy in focus as Bilawal, Blinken hold phone call

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari engaged in a crucial telephonic conversation on Tuesday, where they delved into matters concerning Pakistan’s economic outlook and ongoing developments in Afghanistan.

Following the conversation, Secretary Blinken took to Twitter and penned that “Had a good call with @BBhuttoZardari to discuss our support for Pakistan’s economic recovery and our shared regional concerns, including Afghanistan.”

He added that the United States supports a productive, democratic, and prosperous partnership with Pakistan.

During the conversation, Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the US’s commitment to Pakistan’s economic success and well-being, underscoring that it remains a top priority.

He highlighted the continuation of technical and development initiatives, as well as the robust trade and investment ties between the two nations as crucial aspects of their cooperation.

The US’s top official welcomed the recent approval of a program by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to support Pakistan, acknowledging the significance of economic reforms in driving recovery and prosperity for the country.

He assured Pakistan of the US’s continuous engagement and support in promoting economic growth and stability.

Furthermore, Secretary Blinken emphasized the centrality of democratic principles and respect for the rule of law in shaping the US-Pakistan relationship.

He reiterated that these shared values will continue to guide the partnership between the two nations as they work together to address regional challenges and foster enduring cooperation.