Realme 11 set for launch; confirmed release date, colors, and design details

Realme 11’s global launch date has been officially confirmed for Vietnam, and the company’s Facebook page for the country has provided some insights into the smartphone’s design and specifications.

The upcoming Realme 11 features a circular camera module on the rear, housing the camera setup and an LED flash.

It is set to succeed the Realme 10, which is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. Notably, Realme 11, along with Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G, was first unveiled in China back in May.

The Realme 11 is scheduled to make its debut in Vietnam on July 31. The official announcement also revealed the phone’s available color options, which include Golden and Black variants.

The circular camera module on the back is confirmed as part of the design.

Since the Realme 11 series has already been released in China, it is expected that the upcoming Realme 11 will share similar features with its Chinese counterpart.

The phone boasts a dual rear camera setup accompanied by an LED flash at the back.

In the images shared by the company, the phone displays a power button and volume buttons on the right edge, and it features flat edges with curved corners.

However, detailed specifications and features are yet to be officially disclosed by Realme.

Nevertheless, a report from FoneArena reveals some leaked specifications spotted in Vietnamese retail stores.

The Realme 11 is rumored to come with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, it is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For photography enthusiasts, the phone is rumored to offer a 100-megapixel primary camera, supported by a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front, there will be a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Additionally, the Realme 11 is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery, with the convenience of 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support.