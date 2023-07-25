One dies, seven injured in rain-related incidents

The city of Okara experienced a series of unfortunate incidents as heavy rainfall lashed the region, leading to roof collapses and accidents that claimed one life and left several injured.

Additionally, waterlogging caused widespread inconvenience as it inundated various areas, including shops in the bustling Gol Chowk Main Bazaar.

In the wake of torrential rains, roofs collapsed at three different locations in Okara, creating havoc and resulting in significant property damage.

In the meantime, the Met Office has predicted that pre-monsoon rains with dust thunderstorms are expected to continue in various parts of the country till June 30.

Widespread rain and wind with thundershower is expected in Balochistan, Sindh, South Punjab while, at scattered places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, upper Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 12 hours.

Heavy falls are also likely to occur in south Punjab, northeast and south Balochistan and Sindh during the forecast period.

Rain drenches parts of Karachi

The Meteorological Department has issued rainfall data for the last 24 hours, revealing significant precipitation in several areas of Karachi.

The metropolis of Karachi experienced widespread showers, providing much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat. However, with the blessings of rain, some areas also faced challenges due to waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

According to the data issued by the Met Department, the highest recorded rainfall of 99.7 mm was observed in Surjani Town. This intense rainfall caused streets to flood and created difficulties for commuters and residents in the area.

Other areas that witnessed considerable rainfall include Saadi Town with 57.6 mm, Gulshan-e-Maymar with 54 mm, University Road with 51.7 mm, North Karachi with 58.8 mm, Orangi Town with 42.6 mm, and Gulshan-e-Hadeed with 24 mm of rainfall.

In and around the city’s airport, the Jinnah Terminal recorded 30.8 mm of rain, while the Old Airport received 22.7 mm. Nazimabad experienced 12.3 mm of rain, followed by Korangi Town with 7.6 mm, and DHA Phase 2 with 6.9 mm.

PAF Base Masroor recorded 7.5 mm of rainfall, while Kiamari Town and Saddar received 6 mm and 2 mm of rainfall, respectively.

Heavy rainfall turns Pakpattan into a waterlogged blaze

A continuous downpour since late last night has transformed the city into a waterlogged inferno. The torrential rain has resulted in severe flooding, with key areas like Machli Chowk, Fawara Chowk, Nagina Chowk, and College Road submerged under 22 feet of water.

The situation has led to considerable distress for the Urs pilgrims, who are encountering immense difficulties in their journey.

Adding to the chaos, Sahiwal road has also succumbed to the relentless deluge, further exacerbating the ordeal of the citizens and visitors alike.

Moreover, the gates erected for Urs security, intended to ensure safety, have unfortunately become a source of concern, as they are causing impediments for the general public.