Obamas’ personal chef found dead in Martha’s Vineyard lake

Former United States President Barack Obama’s personal chef Campbell – who went missing while paddleboarding in the waters of Edgartown Great Pond in Martha’s Vineyard – has been found dead, according to authorities.

The body of a former sous-chef at the White House was recovered from a lake on Monday.

The 45-year-old worked at the White House before continuing to work for the Obama family after the 44th president left office in 2016.

Campbell has been identified as a “beloved” employee of Barack Obama and his family. “Tafari was a beloved part of our family,” the Obamas said in a joint statement.

“He was … creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together. In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter”.

“That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone.”

The chef leaves behind his wife, Sherise, and twin sons.

Reportedly, authorities began searching for a missing person on Sunday after a report that a paddle boarder had gone underwater and not resurfaced.

State police said they located Campell, who was not wearing a life jacket, 2.4 metres underwater using sonar.

In the meantime, Campell’s death is being investigated by authorities.