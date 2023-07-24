Zaka Ashraf offers Misbah-ul-Haq to become COO of PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) head of management committee Zaka Ashraf offered former skipper Misbah-ul-Haq to become Chief Executive Officer (COO) of PCB, but he refused to accept it and said he wanted to do a technical role.

Zaka Ashraf and Misbah-ul-Haq had a detailed meeting at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, in which the latter was offered to take all the responsibilities of management, but Misbah said he will join cricket committee.

Misbah-ul-Haq agreed to become the head of committee in future and said that he would not take anything for it.

The former skipper also thanked Zaka Ashraf for offering him the role and said that he would try to do his best for it.

Misbah-ul-Haq said that he had other commitments as well and some personal duties, due to which he won’t be able to take the role of COO.

The former skipper had also served as the chief selector and head coach in the past, during the tenure of Ehsan Mani, when Wasim Khan was the COO.