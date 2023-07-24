Cabinet meeting cancelled due to PM’s busy schedule

The cabinet meeting of the federal government has been cancelled amid Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif busy schedule on Tuesday.

The federal cabinet was scheduled to discuss important national matters.

On Monday, Pakistan’s first completely automated and smart Agri Farm ’Khanewal Model Agriculture Farm; a flagship of Green Pakistan Initiative was inaugurated by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

General Syed Asim Munir, COAS was also present as Guest of Honour.

Ministers of Finance, Defence, Planning Development & Special Initiatives, National Food Security & Research, Information & Broadcasting, Chief Secretaries of the Provincial Governments, agricultural experts, notable farmers and Senior Army Officials attended the inauguration ceremony.

The foreign dignitaries from various countries will also be participating in the Ceremony. Green Pakistan initiative is a unique opportunity for all stakeholders to collaborate for a sustainable and profitable future.