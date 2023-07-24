Watch Live
Committee okays draft framework agreement with UAE on cargo terminal

Agreement will be signed between governments of UAE and Pakistan
Samaa Web Desk Jul 24, 2023
Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar chaired Cabinet Committee on Inter-Govermental Commercial Transactions Monday.

The meeting approved G2G draft Framework Agreement for the ratification of the federal cabinet.

The agreement will be signed between governments of UAE and Pakistan on the cooperation for the development of Bulk and General Cargo Terminal at East Wharf, Karachi Port.

