Committee okays draft framework agreement with UAE on cargo terminal
Agreement will be signed between governments of UAE and Pakistan
Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar chaired Cabinet Committee on Inter-Govermental Commercial Transactions Monday.
The meeting approved G2G draft Framework Agreement for the ratification of the federal cabinet.
The agreement will be signed between governments of UAE and Pakistan on the cooperation for the development of Bulk and General Cargo Terminal at East Wharf, Karachi Port.
