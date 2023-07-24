Israel MPs approve key judicial reform clause as protests flare

Israel’s hard-right government on Monday pushed through parliament a key clause of its controversial judicial reform package despite months of mass protests and concerns voiced by top ally Washington.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition allies approved the bill in a Knesset vote boycotted by opposition lawmakers, some of whom shouted “shame, shame”.

Critics charge the judicial revamp could open the way to more authoritarian government by removing checks and balances on the Israeli executive.

Israel’s traditional bedrock ally Washington has repeatedly raised concern about the political turmoil and described Monday’s vote as “unfortunate”.

Netanyahu’s coalition government, which includes far-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, argues that the proposed changes are needed to ensure a better balance of power.

The bill passed with 64 votes in the 120-seat chamber. It aims to limit the powers of the Supreme Court in striking down government decisions which the judges deem “unreasonable”.

The reform package has triggered one of the biggest protest movements in Israel’s history since it was unveiled by the government in January.

The Histadrut trade union confederation threatened a general strike in response to the parliamentary vote, urging the government to resume negotiations with the opposition.

“Any unilateral progress of the reform will have serious consequences,” Histadrut chairman Arnon Bar-David said in a statement.

“Over the coming days, I will bring together the heads of the top institutions of the trade union confederation to prepare to declare a general strike if necessary,” he added.

A walkout staged by Histadrut in March within hours prompted Netanyahu to halt the legislative process, paving the way for cross-party talks which ultimately collapsed.

While legislators met inside, protesters outside parliament booed, beat drums, blew horns and chanted “shame”.

The vote took place hours after Netanyahu, 73, returned to the Knesset only a day after undergoing surgery to have a pacemaker fitted.

Police outside parliament used water cannon and mounted officers were deployed against a crowd of demonstrators.

The White House said US President Joe Biden has “expressed his views that major changes in a democracy, to be enduring, must have as broad a consensus as possible”.

“It is unfortunate that the vote today took place with the slimmest possible majority,” a statement said.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, just back from a Washington trip, had gone to Netanyahu’s hospital room on Sunday in a last-minute effort to reach a compromise.

Herzog, who had tried but failed to broker negotiations after half a year of mass street protests, earlier warned that Israel faced a “national emergency”.

The government had taken a “cautious path”, said Justice Minister Yariv Levin, the driving force behind the revamp.

“There is no reason to fear this amendment. There are many reasons to see it as an important step in returning the balance between the government branches,” he told parliament at the end of a marathon debate leading up to the vote.

After the legislation passed, the minister said he wanted to “reach an agreement” on the broader reform package which is “in the national interest”.

But opposition leader Yair Lapid described Monday’s move in parliament as a “defeat for Israeli democracy”.

“The government can decide a policy but not change the character of the State of Israel, and that’s what happened today,” he said.

Speaking near parliament ahead of the vote, demonstrator Alona Kesel, a 26-year-old high-tech worker, criticised the government for forging ahead with the judicial overhaul at “crazy speed”.

Opponents accuse Netanyahu, who has been fighting corruption charges in court, of a conflict of interest.

The “reasonableness” clause is the first major component of the reform package to become law. Other proposed changes include allowing the government a greater say in the appointment of judges.

The protests have drawn support from across the political spectrum and among secular and religious groups, blue-collar and tech sector workers, peace activists and military reservists.

Another protester, teacher Avital Mesterman, vowed to “do whatever I can do democratically” and keep protesting.

“I feel that we’re going down, but I feel optimistic because of all the people that are here,” said the 42-year-old, who had travelled from Tel Aviv to join the Jerusalem rally.