Won’t rest until steering Pakistan out of current crisis: COAS Munir

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Monday pledged that they would not rest until steering Pakistan out of the current crisis.

Pakistan’s first completely automated and smart Agri Farm Khanewal Model Agriculture Farm - a flagship of Green Pakistan Initiative - was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier today.

The army chief was invited as the guest of honour.

In his address, he expressed the army’s commitment to serve the nation with pride.

He emphasised the strong bond between the armed forces and the people, stating that they are interconnected and support each other.

COAS Munir assured that Pakistan would overcome its current crisis, highlighting the nation’s resilience and talent.

All Pakistanis should throw away the beggar’s bowl together, he said as he urged all Pakistanis to unite and reject dependency.

The army chief praised Pakistan’s abundant blessings bestowed by Allah Almighty and affirmed that no external force could hinder the country’s progress.

Focusing on agricultural development, the army chief envisioned a continued agricultural revolution in Pakistan.

He announced plans to establish modern farms, similar to model farms, benefiting small-scale farmers across the country.

The Green Initiative will be expanded nationwide to promote sustainable agricultural practices, he said.

General Munir emphasised the essential link between security and the economy, stating that the two are inseparable.

He stressed that a thriving economy is not possible without adequate security measures, and likewise, security cannot be ensured without a stable economy.