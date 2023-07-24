Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain celebrate son Kabir’s birthday

Pakistani celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain recently celebrated the birthday of their adorable son, Kabir, in a heartwarming family bash.

The star-studded affair was filled with joy, love, and special moments that captured the hearts of fans and well-wishers.

Iqra Aziz, a versatile actress known for her outstanding performances on television, and Yasir Hussain, a talented actor, writer, and host, have been one of Pakistan’s most beloved celebrity couples. Their love story and subsequent marriage have been a topic of fascination among fans, making their family moments highly anticipated.

The birthday celebration was a private affair attended by close family members and friends, who shared the joyous occasion with the couple and their son.

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have a massive fan following on social media, where they often share glimpses of their personal life and moments spent with their son Kabir. The couple’s dedication to parenthood and their love for Kabir have earned them admiration and respect from fans.

As pictures and videos from Kabir’s birthday bash surfaced on social media, fans showered the little one with love and blessings, making the occasion even more special.

The celebrity couple’s genuine affection for their son and their commitment to creating beautiful family memories exemplify the joy that parenthood brings.

Their fans eagerly look forward to more such delightful moments, as Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain continue to be an inspiration as loving parents in the Pakistani entertainment industry.