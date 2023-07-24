Land link between upper, lower Chitral restored

The land link between upper and lower Chitral has been restored after it was disrupted due to heavy rains and flooding.

Through the combined efforts of the Pakistan Army and National Highways Authority (NHA), the construction work on the abutments supporting the Mastuj Bridge has been completed, and the bridge is now open for traffic.

The abutments of the bridge were washed away by heavy rains and floods. However, with coordinated actions, the link has been re-established, allowing for smooth movement between upper and lower Chitral once again.