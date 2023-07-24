Watch Live
Pakistan » Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Land link between upper, lower Chitral restored

It was disrupted due to heavy rains, flooding
Samaa Web Desk Jul 24, 2023
The land link between upper and lower Chitral has been restored after it was disrupted due to heavy rains and flooding.

Through the combined efforts of the Pakistan Army and National Highways Authority (NHA), the construction work on the abutments supporting the Mastuj Bridge has been completed, and the bridge is now open for traffic.

The abutments of the bridge were washed away by heavy rains and floods. However, with coordinated actions, the link has been re-established, allowing for smooth movement between upper and lower Chitral once again.

