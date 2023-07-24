AJK PM urges world to address Indian brutalities in IIOJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has expressed grave concern over the alarming political and human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Calling for urgent attention, the AJK premier urged global leaders to take effective cognisance of the rampant state-sponsored terrorism by Indian forces in the region.

He condemned the ongoing bloodshed and violence that continues to plague the restive territory.

Drawing attention to the urgency of the situation, the premier called upon the United Nations (UN) and other international organisations to intervene and put an end to the ruthless killing of innocent Kashmiris.

He accused India of implementing an apartheid regime and breaking records of barbarity and brutality in the occupied territory.

Citing the revocation of occupied Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019, Haq raised concerns about India’s attempts to alter the region’s demography through the issuance of fake domiciles to ex-servicemen and non-state residents.

He asserted that this move violated UN Security Council resolutions and international law, with the intent of converting the Muslim majority into a minority.