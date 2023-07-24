Shaniera and Wasim Akram celebrate a decade of love and togetherness

Shaniera and Wasim Akram, a power couple beloved in both Pakistan and Australia, recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, marking a decade of love and companionship.

The heartwarming occasion has garnered immense attention and best wishes from fans and well-wishers around the world.

Shaniera, an Australian social activist and philanthropist, tied the knot with Wasim Akram, a cricketing legend and renowned sports commentator, in 2013. The couple’s cross-cultural love story captured the imaginations of their admirers, as it showcased the beauty of love transcending borders and cultures.

Since their wedding, Shaniera and Wasim Akram have been the epitome of love and support, often seen expressing their affection for each other on social media platforms. Their pictures together and heartfelt messages have won the hearts of fans, solidifying their position as one of Pakistan’s most admired celebrity couples.

As they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, Shaniera and Wasim Akram shared glimpses of their special day, filling social media with joy and celebration. Fans and well-wishers flooded the couple’s posts with heartfelt wishes and blessings, acknowledging their love and commitment to each other.

Both Shaniera and Wasim Akram are actively involved in charitable work and have used their influence to support various causes. Their philanthropic endeavours have further endeared them to the public, making them role models for many.

As the couple continues their journey of love and togetherness, fans eagerly look forward to more milestones and moments shared by the endearing duo.

Shaniera and Wasim Akram’s 10th wedding anniversary celebration serves as a reminder of the enduring power of love and the beauty of finding a soulmate who enriches life’s journey with love, laughter, and compassion.