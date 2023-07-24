Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ roars to release on Diwali 2023

Salman Khan, the reigning “Bhai” of Bollywood and a box office magnet, is all set to light up Diwali 2023 with the release of “Tiger 3.”

The highly-awaited action-packed movie, the third instalment of the successful “Tiger” franchise, has fans eagerly counting down the days until its theatrical release.

The “Tiger” franchise has been a massive hit among audiences, with the first two instalments, “Ek Tha Tiger” and “Tiger Zinda Hai,” delivering exhilarating action sequences and gripping narratives.

Salman Khan’s portrayal of the charismatic and skilled RAW agent, Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, has earned him widespread acclaim and love from fans worldwide.

As Diwali is one of the most auspicious and celebratory occasions in India, the release of “Tiger 3” on this festive day adds an extra layer of excitement and grandeur. Bollywood filmmakers often schedule big releases on Diwali, aiming to capitalize on the holiday spirit and attract larger crowds to theatres.

Directed by a prominent filmmaker known for his expertise in action-packed entertainers, “Tiger 3” promises to take the franchise to new heights with its high-octane stunts, adrenaline-pumping sequences, and compelling storyline.

The movie also features a star-studded cast, including leading actresses who will bring their own charm and dynamism to the narrative, further enhancing the appeal of “Tiger 3.”

As the anticipation builds, Salman Khan’s “Tiger 3” is expected to set the box office ablaze and reaffirm the actor’s position as one of Bollywood’s reigning action stars. With the festive backdrop of Diwali, fans are eager to witness the electrifying on-screen chemistry between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, making “Tiger 3” a must-watch blockbuster on the auspicious occasion.