Hindu verse in Oppenheimer sex scene sparks outrage

The Hollywood movie “Oppenheimer,” a biographical drama about physicist Robert Oppenheimer, portrayed by actor Cillian Murphy, has sparked controversy in India due to a particular sex scene involving a line from the Hindu holy scripture, the Bhagavad Gita.

The film, which opened in India to positive reviews and significant box office earnings, tells the story of Oppenheimer’s role in developing the atomic bomb.

The scene that has caused outrage depicts Oppenheimer with his lover, Jean Tatlock, played by Florence Pugh. In this scene, the protagonist recites the famous line from the Bhagavad Gita,

“Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds,” which Oppenheimer is said to have recalled at the time of the first nuclear bomb detonation.

It is worth noting that Oppenheimer had expressed interest in Hinduism during his lifetime and even learned Sanskrit, the sacred language of the religion.

Uday Mahurkar, a senior official at the government’s Central Information Commission, condemned the scene, considering it a direct assault on the religious beliefs of the Hindu community, which comprises over a billion people.

He wrote a letter to the film’s director, Christopher Nolan, urging him to cut the controversial scene.

In response to the controversy, hashtags like #BoycottOppenheimer and #RespectHinduCulture have been trending on Twitter.

The debate revolves around the use of a sacred scripture in a sexual context, which some view as disrespectful and offensive to their religious beliefs.

The situation has led to strong reactions and calls for the scene to be removed from the film.