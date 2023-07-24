Shahid Afridi says victory in Emerging Asia Cup is important for future

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former skipper Shahid Afridi congratulated Pakistan Shaheens on winning the Emerging Asia Cup by beating India in the final in Colombo.

While talking in Samaa TV show Game, Set, Match, Shahid Afridi termed the win important for the confidence in future, as Pakistan defeated Indian players, who have been regularly playing in Indian Premier League (IPL).

He was impressed by Tayyab Tahir’s knock under pressure, who scored century off just 66 balls, when team were 187 for five.

Shahid Afridi told that he had talked to Tayyab Tahir, when he was chief selector for the series against New Zealand.

The former skipper said that if selectors motivate the players, even when they are not selected, then they don’t lose hope and can keep working hard.

He said that Tayyab Tahir played very well against the spinners, as he had observed during the selection of New Zealand that Tayyab was more dominant against spinners.

Afridi said that the consistency is very important for these players, so the young batters must be given a target of scoring after every 4-5 matches, which will make them mentally strong as well.

He also praised Sufiyaan Muqeem for bowling very well and said that Pakistan has 3-4 young left-arm spinners, who might have a bright future.