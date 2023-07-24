Pakistan’s tea imports drop to $556.043 million

Tea imports into the country during the financial year that ended on June 30, 2023 experienced a decline of 9.13 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Between June and July 2022-23, approximately 231,449 metric tons of tea were imported, amounting to $556.043 million. This was in contrast to the imports of 253,748 metric tons valued at $626.195 million during the same period last year, as reported by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, sugar imports during the 12 months of the last fiscal year decreased drastically by 97.06 percent. Only 6,205 metric tons of sugar were imported, worth $0.0546 million, compared to the imports of 312,477 metric tons costing $191.720 million during the same period last year.

In the last fiscal year, the country’s imports of spices also declined by 30.04 percent. Around 147,193 metric tons of various spices were imported, valued at $151.240 million, during the period under review. This is in contrast to the imports of 138,413 metric tons, costing $216.183 million, during the same period last year.

It is worth noting that the overall food group imports into the country during the period under review decreased by 0.88 percent compared to the imports of the corresponding period of the previous year.

Throughout July-June 2022-23, the country spent $8.936 billion on the import of various food commodities to fulfill local requirements, in contrast to the imports of $9.016 billion during the same period last year.

On the other hand, the exports of food commodities from the country declined by 7.25 percent, recording $5.0222 billion in comparison to the exports of $5.415 billion during the corresponding period of the previous year.