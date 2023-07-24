Sargodha domestic worker shifted to Lahore’s General Hospital

A 14-year-old domestic worker was allegedly injured at the house of the administrative officer of Islamabad Judicial Academy.

According to ASP City Usman, the maid was tortured for several months and the victim girl has injury marks on her face and head.

He was brought to DHQ Hospital Sargodha as his condition worsened. As her condition worsened, she was handed over to her mother who brought the girl to Sargodha DHQ Hospital.

The family of the victim girl accused the wife of administrative officer of federal judicial academy Asim Hafeez of inclining violence.

The judge’s wife allegedly tortured with a bat on the charge of stealing jewellery from the house. The police have detained the person who sent the girl to work.

The condition of the girl remained critical and doctors have referred him from Sargodha to Lahore.

The victim girl has been shifted to Lahore’s General Hospital. The MS of the General Hospital said that the wounds were apparently days old and the patient has been provided with medical facilities.