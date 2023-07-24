Asif denies reports of Dar being considered for caretaker PM role

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has denied media reports that the government is considering Finance Minister Ishaq Dar as caretaker prime minister.

Talking to the media outside the Parliament House on Monday, he said that the news was leaked by a credible journalist, but there is no truth to it.

He stated that the work on this has not even started, and he is not aware of it.

Asif also said that he has no objection to Dar becoming the caretaker prime minister, but he does not think it is a good idea.

He said that Dar is his good friend, and they have spent the jail together during Musharraf’s era.

However, he said that if a caretaker prime minister comes from the ruling party, people will object.

Asif finally talked about Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan.

He said that Sharif will definitely return home, and there is no doubt about it.