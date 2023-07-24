ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrant for PTI chairman

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention that the electoral watchdog had initiated contempt proceedings against PTI chairman, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar for issuing statements against the electoral body and the chief election commissioner.

The ECP had ordered Khan to appear before the commission, but he did not show up.

The warrant has been issued after Khan failed to appear before the ECP in the contempt case.

Previously, the commission had issued bailable arrest warrants for the ex-PM in January and March.

The fresh warrant instructs the Islamabad police to arrest Khan and produce him before the ECP on July 25 at 10am.