Sheikhupura: Man slays daughter for so-called honour

A person killed his daughter in the name of so-called honor and allegedly buried the body in house premises located in Sheikhupura.

Police have now arrested the accused named Falk Sher.

The incident occurred in Mananwala area of the Sheikhupura wherein a man stabbed his young daughter to death in the name of honor three months ago and buried the body in his room.

The local police said when local people and relatives asked about daughter, the accused used to say that his daughter had gone somewhere.

After three months, the people of the area became suspicious of the accused and informed the police, on which the police arrested the accused Falk Sher, and he confessed to the crime and recovered the body.