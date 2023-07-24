Heavy rain, choked drains leave many areas of Karachi in a mess

Late rains in Karachi have once again exposed the city administration’s claims of being prepared for the monsoon season.

Karachi received heavy showers with strong winds on Monday.

The rain was recorded in different included Baldia Town, Golimar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Defence, Kemari, Site area, Nazimabad, Saddar, Korangi, Soldier Bazaar, Drigh Road and Sujrani Town.

As soon as it rained, the electricity supply was also suspended in different areas.

Several roads of the city were inundated and motorists as well as pedestrians faced extreme difficulties in mobility.

The main road of Shadman town has become a lake, while the track from Sakhi Hassan to Nagan Chowrangi is nothing but water.

Hundreds of vehicles were busy trying to move slowly, and the city administration was nowhere to be seen to deal with the situation.

Several bikes broke down, and passengers are worried about the reduced number of public transport.

This is not the first time that Karachi has been hit by such flooding.

In 2020, the city was inundated with rain, causing widespread damage and displacement.