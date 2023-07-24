Pakistan’s bowlers, batters dominate Sri Lanka on first day of second Test

Pakistan Cricket Team were in strong position against Sri Lanka on the end of first day of the second Test match in Colombo, as they were 145 for the loss of just two wickets in reply to Sri Lanka’s 166.

Sri Lanka decided to bat first after winning the toss, which proved out to be a wrong decision as Pakistani bowlers took four wickets of Sri Lanka for just 36 runs.

Nishan Madushka got run out after scoring four runs whereas Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed Kusal Mendis for six runs.

Naseem Shah former skipper Angelo Matthews and current captain Dimuth Karunaratne in back to back overs.

Dhananjaya De Silva and Dinesh Chandimal had a partnership of 85 runs for the fifth wicket Naseem Shah got his third wicket and sent Dinesh Chandimal back to pavillion after scoring 34 runs.

Dhananjaya De Silva was top scorer with 57 runs and Abrar Ahmed dismissed him. The mystery spinner Abrar got three more wickets as Sri Lankans were bowled out for 166 runs.

Pakistan’s lost the opener Imam-ul-Haq for just six runs but then Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique played attacking cricket and had 108 runs partnership in 19.2 overs.

Shan Masood was dismissed after scoring 51 runs off just 47 balls. Abdullah Shafique was not out on 74 runs whereas skipper Babar Azam was unbeaten on 8 runs.