The price of 24-Karat gold per tola gained record Rs2800 and reached Rs225,300 in the domestic market.

The price of the 10 gram of the 24-Karat also gained record Rs2143 in a single day on Monday and reached 193,158.

In the international market, the price of the gold per ounce reached $1965 after an increase of three dollars.

Read Also: Pakistan records 37.40pc growth in gold imports