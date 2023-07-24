Pakistan records 37.40pc growth in gold imports

Gold imports during the fiscal year 2022-23 saw a significant increase of 35.48 percent compared to the previous year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The total gold imports for July-June 2022-23 were reported at $30.651 million, while it was $22.623 million in July-June 2021-22.

In terms of quantity, Pakistan imported 496 kilograms of gold during the mentioned period, marking a growth of 37.40 percent compared to the 361 kilograms imported last year.

However, on a year-on-year basis, gold imports experienced a decline of 48.22 percent, with $3.273 million recorded in June 2023 against $3.641 million in June 2022. In terms of quantity, the imports decreased by 11.86 percent, from 59 kilograms in June 2022 to 52 kilograms in June 2023.

Additionally, on a month-on-month basis, gold imports in June 2023 decreased by 4.33 percent compared to May 2023 when imports were valued at $3.421 million.

It is noteworthy that the overall trade deficit for the fiscal year 2022-23 witnessed a significant decline of 43.03 percent compared to the previous year (2021-22). The trade deficit for July-June 2022-23 was recorded at $27.547 billion, showing a substantial decrease from the deficit of $48.354 billion in July-June 2021-22.

The exports during the mentioned period amounted to $27.744 billion, reflecting a decline of 12.71 percent compared to $31.782 billion in the previous year. On the other hand, imports saw a sharp decline of 31 percent, reducing from $80.136 billion in the previous year to $55.291 billion during the fiscal year 2022-23.