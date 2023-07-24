Vijay Sethupathi joins ‘Jawan’ as ‘the dealer of death’

Vijay Sethupathi, the versatile and highly acclaimed actor from the South Indian film industry, is all set to make his much-anticipated Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie “Jawan.”

The announcement of his inclusion in the star-studded cast has ignited excitement among fans and movie enthusiasts.

Known for his impeccable acting skills and diverse performances in Tamil and other South Indian language films, Vijay Sethupathi’s foray into Bollywood marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

“Jawan,” an upcoming blockbuster featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, has been making headlines since its announcement. The movie has generated immense buzz among fans, who are eagerly awaiting the magic that this talented duo will create on the silver screen. SRK shared a post featuring Vijay, with the caption “The dealer of death,” which gave the fans a raw idea of the South Indian star’s character in the movie.

Vijay Sethupathi’s addition to the cast has further piqued interest, as fans anticipate the electrifying chemistry between the two powerhouse performers.

As a celebrated actor with a strong fan following in the South, Vijay Sethupathi’s Bollywood debut is highly anticipated not only in the Hindi film industry but also among his fans across India.

The movie’s plot and details about Vijay Sethupathi’s role are being kept under wraps, adding to the intrigue and excitement surrounding “Jawan.”

With Vijay Sethupathi’s immense talent and Shah Rukh Khan’s star power, “Jawan” promises to be a cinematic treat for audiences, transcending regional boundaries and bringing together two celebrated actors from different film industries. The film’s release is eagerly awaited, as fans prepare to witness the magic that unfolds when these two acting giants share the screen for the first time.