PPP denies consensus claims on interim PM slot’s name

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader and climate change minister Sherry Rehman said PPP has formed a three-member committee for the consultations on the caretaker prime minister name.

Sherry Rahman clarified that no name has been finalized yet and national stability is possible only after the elections.

“We want a level playing field for everyone in the election,” Sherry Rehman said.

Sherry said PPP did not nominate any name for the caretaker prime minister.

“The consultation process for caretaker prime minister has just started while fake news is being run on the issue of caretaker prime minister and someone is being crowned on that fake news,” Sheri Rahman commented on the media reports that PMLN has been trying to make consensus on the name of Ishaq Dar for the caretaker prime minister.

She said an impression is being given that the People’s Party has agreed on the caretaker prime minister name. Sherry said that neither any name was shared with PPP, nor did her party agreed on any name.

“Efforts are being made to work according to the constitution,” PPP senior leader Sherry Rehman said.