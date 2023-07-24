Ultimate groovy song ‘Dhindora Baje Re’ from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ released

“Dhindora Baje Re,” the highly-anticipated song from the upcoming Bollywood movie “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,” is now out and taking the music scene by storm.

This foot-tapping track features the dynamic on-screen pair, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, captivating audiences with their electric chemistry and dance prowess.

Sung by Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi, known for delivering chart-topping hits, “Dhindora Baje Re” is an upbeat and vibrant celebration of love and romance. The song’s peppy beats and catchy lyrics instantly make it a favourite among fans and music enthusiasts.

In the music video, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh dressed in all-red outfits, showcase their impressive dance moves, radiating infectious energy that’s hard to resist. Their on-screen chemistry and charisma create a captivating visual treat for audiences, leaving them eager for more.

“Dhindora Baje Re” plays a significant role in “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,” a highly-awaited love story that promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions. The song’s release marks the beginning of the movie’s promotional campaign, generating excitement and anticipation for its theatrical release.

As the power duo of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh grace the screen with their unparalleled charm and talent, “Dhindora Baje Re” is all set to become the next blockcuster to dominate the music charts, setting the tone for what is sure to be an unforgettable love story in “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.”