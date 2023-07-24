Fin Min Ishaq Dar condoles with Jahangir Tareen over death of his brother
Visit took place with accompaniment of Prime Minister’s special assistants Tariq Bajwa and Tariq Pasha
Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar arrived at Jahangir Tareen’s residence to express his condolences on the death of Jahangir Tareen’s brother.
The visit took place with the accompaniment of Prime Minister’s special assistants Tariq Bajwa and Tariq Pasha.
Additionally, Aun Chaudhry, the central leader of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), was also present at the condolence gathering.
The solemn occasion saw Ishaq Dar extend his heartfelt sympathies to Jahangir Tareen and his family during this difficult time of loss.
The presence of other dignitaries and political figures further highlighted the significance of the event and the shared sense of grief.
Ishaq Dar
jahangir tareen
Istehkam e Pakistan Party (IPP)
