Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 3PM | SAMAA TV | 24 July 2023 Samaa News Headlines 3PM | SAMAA TV | 24 July 2023 Jul 24, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 3PM | SAMAA TV | 24 July 2023 Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended PM Shehbaz bemoans decision to raise power tariff Fin Min Ishaq Dar condoles with Jahangir Tareen over death of his brother Pakistani rupee depreciates further against US dollar Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular DIG Lahore Shariq Jamal found dead in Defence apartment Bahawalpur uni officer arrested for possessing drugs, obscene media of women Outsourcing airports: UAE, Qatar, Turkey, China & KSA show investment interest