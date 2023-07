Heavy shower hits Karachi

Karachi received heavy showers with strong winds on Monday.

The rain was recorded in different included Baldia Town, Golimar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Defence, Kemari, Site area, Nazimabad, Saddar, Korangi, Soldier Board, Drig Road, Sujrani Town.

Similarly, Ayesha Manzil, University Road, North Nazimabad, PIB, Tower, Malir, Model Colony, Landhi, Bahadurabad, Stadium Road, and surrounding areas were also received rain.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a warning about possible water logging and localized urban flooding in Karachi.