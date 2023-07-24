‘If forced at gunpoint, I would marry Mehwish Hayat’: HSY

Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY), a well-known designer and actor, believes that friendship is essential in every relationship, and that if forced to marry at gunpoint, he would do so with actress Mehwish Hayat.

HSY recently spoke about various aspects of his life, including his childhood memories, career, and marriage, during a TV show.

Recounting his childhood, Hasan mentioned spending a significant time in New York City and becoming financially independent at the age of 16.

The actor also shared how, upon returning to Pakistan at 15, he quickly learned Urdu despite initially struggling with the language.

In an interesting revelation, the designer disclosed attending the wedding of British Princess Diana while in London, seated on his mother’s shoulders. Although he was very young at the time, he vividly recalled the sight of Princess Diana looking beautiful in a white dress, receiving praise from the crowd.

The memory of the royal wedding-inspired young Hasan to create his own paper couple resembling Princess Diana, believing he could captivate people similarly.

During the program, the host posed a hypothetical question about marrying at gunpoint, to which Hasan humorously responded that he would marry actress Mehwish Hayat.

He emphasized the importance of friendship in any relationship and clarified that their bond is strong, but there are no romantic feelings between them.