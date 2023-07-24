Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 2PM | SAMAA TV | 24 July 2023 Samaa News Headlines 2PM | SAMAA TV | 24 July 2023 Jul 24, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 2PM | SAMAA TV | 24 July 2023 Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended PM Shehbaz bemoans decision to raise power tariff Elon Musk replaces Twitter logo with X as part of plans to develop ‘everything app’ GDA, MQM agree on Rana Ansar as Sindh Assembly opposition leader Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular DIG Lahore Shariq Jamal found dead in Defence apartment Bahawalpur uni officer arrested for possessing drugs, obscene media of women Emmad Irfani shares heartfelt tribute to late son Zaviyar