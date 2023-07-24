Watch Live
Pakistan » Sindh

GDA, MQM agree on Rana Ansar as Sindh Assembly opposition leader

Forthcoming Sindh caretaker CM will be announced in consultation with newly appointed opposition leader
Qazi Hassan Jul 24, 2023
GDA, MQM agree on Rana Ansar as Sindh Assembly opposition leader. Photo file
In a significant development in Sindh’s political landscape, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) have reached an agreement on the opposition leader position in the Sindh Assembly.

After a series of negotiations and discussions, the GDA has decided to extend its support to Rana Ansar for the coveted role of opposition leader.

In addition to the opposition leader position, the sources also disclosed that the forthcoming caretaker chief minister and the cabinet for the province will be announced in consultation with the newly appointed opposition leader.

