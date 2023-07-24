IMF acknowledges inadequate aid to Pakistan in wake of devastating flood

In the aftermath of devastating floods that wreaked havoc across Pakistan last year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has admitted that the aid extended to the country fell short of what was needed to effectively address the challenges posed by the climate crisis.

According to a recent report released by the international lender, Pakistan is confronting severe threats arising from climate change, leading to significant economic losses.

The floods alone caused a staggering loss of 30 billion dollars. Despite pledges of 10.9 billion dollars in aid at the Geneva Donors Conference, Pakistan has only received a fraction of the international assistance it requires, deepening social unrest, and political tension, and adversely affecting living standards, it stated.

As the nation grapples with the daunting task of reconstruction and recovery, Planning Commission officials have revealed that vital projects worth 4 to 5 billion dollars are ready for implementation, awaiting funding.

The total reconstruction costs are estimated to be around 16.8 billion dollars, with priority given to vital sectors such as housing, agriculture, and transport.

In response to the crisis, Pakistan has committed to developing a National Adaptation Plan by the end of 2024, recognizing its position as one of the top ten countries most impacted by climate change.