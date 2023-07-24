Heavy rains disrupt train schedules across Punjab

The ongoing heavy rains in Punjab, particularly in Lahore, have severely impacted the train schedule, leading to significant delays and disruptions in the region.

Trains traveling from Lahore to Karachi experienced long hours of delay due to adverse weather conditions. As a result, the departure times for several trains had to be rescheduled.

The Karakoram Express, which was originally scheduled to depart from Lahore to Karachi at 3:00 pm, has been postponed to 5:00 pm.

Similarly, the departure of the Karachi Express from Lahore, initially scheduled for 5:00 pm, has been pushed back to 9:30 pm.

For travelers looking to take the Business Express to Karachi, the departure time from Lahore has been rescheduled to 5:15 pm.

Furthermore, the Millat Express, slated to leave Faisalabad for Karachi at its regular time, is now set to depart at 5:00 pm, considering the weather’s impact on travel plans.

The disruptions in the train schedule have inconvenienced many passengers.