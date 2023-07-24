Khalil Hashmi appointed as new ambassador of Pakistan to China, Khalid Jamali to Russia

In a significant development, Khalil Hashmi has been appointed as the new ambassador of Pakistan to China, while Muhammad Khalid Jamali has been approved as the ambassador of Pakistan to Russia.

The decision was made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who approved the appointments based on the summary provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Muhammad Khalid Jamali is currently serving as Pakistan’s ambassador to Poland.

On the other hand, Khalil Hashmi holds the position of the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Geneva.

Muhammad Khalid Jamali

Muhammad Khalid Jamali has an impressive career in the Foreign Service of Pakistan, having joined in 1995. Over the years, he held various significant roles, including serving as Section Officer (1997-2000), Deputy Director (2002), Director (2010-2013), and Director General (2016-2018).

He also had diplomatic assignments in Pakistan Missions abroad, including New Delhi (2001-2002 and 2003-2007), Ankara (2007-2010), and Brussels (2013-2016).

Moreover, he served as Joint Secretary with the Prime Minister’s Office from August 2018 to September 2019.

Khalil Hashmi

Khalil Hashmi, who assumed the position of Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Geneva on 10 November 2019, also has a remarkable diplomatic career.

He previously served as Director General (United Nations) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and held other important portfolios such as Director General for the European region, Director General Arms Control, and Director for Disarmament Affairs, India, and South Asian region.

He had bilateral postings at Pakistan Embassies in Copenhagen (1999-2002) and Beijing (2008-2010) and twice served at Pakistan Mission to the United Nations in New York (2004-2007 and 2012-2016), including as Deputy Permanent Representative.

Ambassador Hashmi’s extensive experience includes working on various policy issues related to arms control, counter-terrorism, human rights, climate change, among others.

Khalil Hashmi holds a Masters degree in the comparative study of religions and is married with a daughter and son.