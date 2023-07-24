Aleem Khan affirms skillful education promotion as IPP’s foremost priority

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President of Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday underscored the importance of youth empowerment and assured promoting skillful education will be the party’s top priority.

Speaking to leaders at the party’s secretariat in Lahore, Mr Aleem highlighted the party’s priorities saying youth investment takes the top spot in the IPP’s agenda, with a strong focus on promoting skilled education.

The government, under the party’s leadership, plans to offer special scholarships to students in various fields for higher education, aiming to empower the younger generation, added the IPP president.

He also assured that water filtration plants would be installed in schools. Additionally, regular medical check-ups for children will be organized to prioritize their well-being.

“The manifesto also emphasises empowering female students through educational privileges, ensuring their active participation and integration into the national stream,” said Aleem Khan.