Imran Khan moves IHC to seek restraining order in recent cases

PTI Chairman Imran Khan made a significant move on Monday by approaching the Islamabad High Court to seek access to the details of cases filed against him in the past 30 days.

In the petition submitted to the court, Imran Khan requested the issuance of a restraining order to prevent his arrest in any new cases. He urged that in the event of any new case being filed, his arrest should be withheld until the relevant forum has been properly referred.

The petition listed the Home Secretary, IG Islamabad, and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as parties involved in the legal proceeding.

The development comes as Imran Khan is scheduled to appear before the FIA tomorrow in connection with the cypher controversy.

Notably, the petition also highlighted statements and tweets made by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, which have been included as evidence.

Rana Sanaullah had expressed apprehension regarding Imran Khan’s potential arrest related to the cypher controversy.