“RIP Twitter” trends as Musk kills bird logo - hilarity ensues in memefest!

In a move that left Twitter users squawking, Elon Musk announced that the beloved social media platform will be no more! as the blue bird logo is being rebranded as X, and it’s causing quite a ruckus in the Twittersphere.

As the news broke, users took to the platform to voice their reactions, and it was a meme fest like no other!

With the announcement, Twitterati couldn’t help but flock to the site to unleash their creativity.

Let’s take a look at some of the most hilarious tweets from users who were either not happy with the decision or just having a field day poking fun at Musk’s latest move.

While some Musk fans cheered him on, long-time Twitter users are still adjusting to the new reality.

Will this move help Twitter, err, X, soar to new heights, or will it ruffle the feathers of advertisers and users alike? Only time will tell. Until then, let the memes and tweets continue as the Twittersphere takes flight on this wild ride!

Here are some of the memes that you won’t want to miss: