Female judge threatening case: Hearing adjourned for indefinite period

The hearing of the female judge threatening case against PTI chief Imran Khan was adjourned for an indefinite period by the district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday.

The case was heard by Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman, during which Lawyer Intazar Hussain Panjutha represented Imran Khan.

Imran’s lawyer informed the court that his client was present in the courtroom but could not come upstairs due to security concerns. Thus, he requested the court to mark Imran Khan’s attendance in his absence.

However, the judicial magistrate responded by stating that the accused must appear before the court as it is mandatory.

Subsequently, Imran Khan himself appeared before the court and marked his attendance.

The lawyer then requested the court to schedule the hearing for the following day. However, the court decided to adjourn the hearing for an indefinite period.