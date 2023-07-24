Punjab govt’s move to buy new vehicles for officers challenged

A petition on Monday was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the caretaker Punjab government’s move to purchase of new vehicles for all its assistant commissioners, additional deputy commissioners, and additional commissioners.

The plea, brought forth by citizen Shiraz Altaf through his lawyer Mudassar Chaudhry, raises concerns about the economic challenges facing the country and questions the validity of such an expense during the caretaker government’s tenure.

Mr. Shiraz, in his petition, emphasised the critical condition of the country’s economy and argued that any major expenditures should be deferred until the economic situation stabilizes.

He questioned the appropriateness of allocating funds for new vehicles when the nation is grappling with economic hardships.

The petitioner further pointed out that the caretaker government’s role is limited to overseeing the daily routine and ensuring the smooth functioning of government affairs until the next elected government assumes power.

Highlighting the transient nature of the caretaker government’s tenure, the petitioner contends that decisions regarding significant expenditures should be left to the incoming elected government, which holds the responsibility of formulating long-term policies and budget allocations.

Within the petition, he called for the nullification of the notification that authorised the purchase of new vehicles for officials.

Notification

on July 20, the Punjab Finance Department has approved a staggering budget of Rs2.3 billion for the acquisition of luxurious new vehicles.

As per the official notification released, the esteemed assistant commissioner of each tehsil will soon be privileged to own a brand-new double cabin 4x4 Revo-G M/T.

Similarly, the additional deputy commissioners (general) in each district will be equipped with the stylish new Yaris ATIV 1.3L, while the additional commissioners of each division will proudly drive the elegant Corolla 1.6 Altis CVT.

It has been outlined in the notification that the existing vehicles currently utilized by the assistant commissioners will be reassigned to the deserving tehsildars.